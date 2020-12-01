Nov. 19
Two aggressive dogs were in the backyard trying to get chickens on Lake Drive.
A Country Club Drive resident said they had a garage door repairman at their house previously who did the job incorrectly. The repairman said if they filed a claim against him, he would get even with them.
A neighbor’s pit bull keeps jumping the fence and coming into a yard on Carol Street.
A Crestview Drive caller said 12 people are living in a condemned house, and it is a health hazard.
Nov. 20
A crab boat washed up on shore near S. West Camano Drive.
Nov. 21
A Camano Real Place resident said a man is outside trying to break in the door.
A bone was found at Tyee Beach. The caller was not sure if it was human or animal. They left it on the beach and returned home.
Nov. 22
A shotgun was found in the parking lot of the wildlife area off of Highway 532.
Two men were looking into vehicles in the Ace Hardware parking lot on N. East Camano Drive.
A caller on Peach Place was walking a dog when the neighbor’s dog came and attacked their dog. They are going to an emergency veterinary clinic.
Nov. 23
An injured spaniel-type dog was found at the parking lot at Iverson Beach.
A five-person Zodiak-type boat with pontoons has washed up on the beach near W. North Camano Drive.
A car was in the ditch near S. Sunrise Boulevard and Russell Road. A man was walking around the car.
Nov. 24
A caller on Shawnee Lane said someone was standing outside the house and trying to get in.
Lost Lake board members said they are being threatened via social media, and their residences have been egged.
A Vista Del Monte Street caller has received email demanding bitcoin. They suspect fraud but said the email was very threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.