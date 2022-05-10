Stanwood Police logo 1

April 28

A burglary was reported on W. Monticello Drive.

A loose dog was killing chickens on Wells Way. 

April 29

A vehicle theft was reported on Cheryl Ann Drive.

A brush fire near a house was reported on Oak Ridge Drive.

May 2

A car drove into a person's yard, damaging landscaping on E. Cross Island Drive.

May 3

Windows were broken at a home on San Juan Drive. 

