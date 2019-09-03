Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these recent calls:
Aug. 14
A welfare check was requested at 1:45 a.m. after a neighbor’s dog on Fir Lane had been barking for two hours.
A person who was walking on the side of Chapman Road in the dark at 2:30 a.m. was reported as a traffic hazard because they couldn’t be seen.
Caller complained of dogs barking for hours since 7 a.m. in the area of Puffin Court and Dove Drive.
Caller requested a welfare check on a young woman who got off the bus on North Camano Drive. She was wearing all green and bunny ears and was paranoid about people following her. Caller believed she might need help.
Goats on Christine Lane have been going to the neighbor’s property and eating from fruit trees.
Caller reported that people were living, possibly squatting, in an uninhabitable house on Utsalady Road. A woman was seen unloading groceries with children.
Caller said she was not at home but could access security cameras showing that people were in her backyard about 10 p.m.
Aug. 15
Caller saw a young woman who was walking eastbound on Cross Island Road at 1 a.m. Caller asked her if she was OK; she said yes but looked distraught.
Caller on Crestview Drive said a roommate woke the caller up claiming caller forged her signature.
Resident reported a bullet hole in the bedroom window on Margie Ann Drive.
Caller reported a neighbor taking trees that are partly on both properties on Forest Hill Road.
A man, who had been drinking, was laying on the ground near E. Cross Island Road.
A white utility van with a couch strapped on top was driving erratically near Terry’s Corner at 11 p.m.
An old red truck was all over SR 532 coming onto the island.
A Chrysler PT Cruiser was in the ditch on S. East Camano Drive.
Aug. 16
Before 6 a.m., four cars drove to the end of Livingston Bay Shore Drive. Men got out and disappeared, might have gone into the vacant house there.
Caller said a woman about 60, asked police be called for her but didn’t state what was wrong. She wore a pink-and-white striped dress and stood in the roadway on South Camano Drive and Awa Lane.
Caller took photos of smelters using Maple Grove boat launch while poaching.
Caller watched a man transporting wheelbarrows, full of yard waste, on Rocky Point Drive near Marble Road to a residence that’s posted no trespassing.
Caller reported a drunk woman, who had first been harassing them, was now outside beating on the house on Vesper Way.
Aug. 17
Caller advised that a perpetrator who stole over $5,000 from them was in their home on Gull Way.
Dogs were running loose again on Green Island Way.
An oven fire was reported on Tam O’ Shanter Drive.
Caller reported that people were seen coming out of his neighbor’s vacation home on Sunset Drive. No one was supposed to be there.
Caller advised that their roommate on New Morning Road texted them a death threat.
Someone found two nearly empty gas cans on East Camano Drive and Cameron Road.
Caller was concerned about a barking dog on Forest Glen Lane being kept in a cage for 16 hours per day with no water.
A drunk woman was on Campbell Drive trying to drive home.
Dog was barking again on Cook Road.
Loud music was blaring at 11 p.m. on Woodland Drive.
Aug. 18
Caller reported the sound of breaking glass at 12:40 a.m. in vacant house next door.
Two people in a black Ford Focus in a parking lot on Sunrise Boulevard were dumping garbage.
The back window was broken in a vehicle parked at Camano Ridge Reserve around 11:30 a.m.
Caller reported two loose aggressive pit bulls in her yard on Elhardt Street, an ongoing problem with the dogs that live on Porter Street.
Someone has been stealing gas from a lawnmower on South Camano Drive, an ongoing problem.
Caller at 11 p.m. reported neighbor dogs barking for more than two hours on Cook Road, an ongoing problem.
Aug. 19
An assault with a firearm involved was reported, no location given.
Caller reported that a neighbor on Ridge Drive is harassing him for reporting an incident.
Caller reported dogs on Green Island Way running around in their yard, an ongoing issue.
Caller off Brentwood Drive reported a stray black cat attacking her cat.
Caller asked if anyone had called in a 20-foot blue boat. It broke loose from its mooring in Port Susan.
Someone crashed their motorcycle in front of the animal shelter.
New owner of a home on Cascade View Drive believes the previous owner might be using new owner’s personal information to open accounts.
Caller on Meadow Drive said roommate ripped up their bean plants after conflicts.
Caller on Cascade View Drive believes that someone, who previously broke into her car and home, might have made a fraudulent appointment with a garage door company to have the code changed.
Aug. 20
Caller reported that a neighbor man on Madrona Beach Road has been harassing them for six years. He left his house at 3 a.m. and honked all the way down the road.
Landlord reported that evicted renters were back on the property after the locks were changed.
Caller near SR 532 complained about the neighbor’s loud generator running all night.
Dog has been barking for days on Mount Baker Avenue and gets loose a lot.
In an ongoing trespassing problem, a woman came onto a property on Cascade View Drive and tore down a tree.
A janitor heard a big bang at 11 p.m. on SR 532 and had locked themself in while reporting it.
Aug. 21
The golf course was vandalized overnight, and rocks were thrown through a window at the chalet.
A man, possibly drunk, was falling while trying to get into a truck in a handicap parking space on East Camano Drive.
Caller on Crestview Drive advised that Premium Check Solution called, demanding they open an account.
A backpack blower was stolen from Coho Lane overnight.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.