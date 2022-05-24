Stanwood Police logo 1

May 12

An abandoned vehicle was reported on Sprinter Lane.

A burglary was reported on Carp Lake Road.

May 13

A wounded eagle was found in a ditch along Carp Lake Road.

May 14

A water rescue was requested for a kiteboarder in Port Susan Bay.

Mail theft was reported on Chapman Road.

A mattress was dumped at W. Monticello Drive and Lost Lake Road.

A caller reported a neighbor vandalizing their fence with spray paint on James Way.

May 15

A burglary was reported at a home on Dodge Road.

A vehicle prowl was reported on W. Dry Lake Road.

A boat was reported drifting with the tide in Port Susan Bay. 

May 16

A caller reported their dog was stolen from Camano Island State Park. 

May 17

A caller reported their fence on James Way was torn down.

