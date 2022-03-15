Feb. 23
Theft of mail was reported at Juniper Pointe Lane.
Feb. 24
A prowler was reported near a home on Tarragon Avenue.
Feb. 25
A burglary was reported at a home on Lochwood Drive.
Feb. 26
A dog was reported as attacking chickens and acting aggressively toward people on Ezduzit Lane.
Feb. 27
A burglary was reported at a shed on Stirling Drive.
A vehicle prowl occurred overnight at Melrose Drive.
Feb. 28
A vehicle was reported stolen from a home on Burke Drive.
March 3
Caller reports three to four prowlers at a residence on Steffen Place.
A different report of three to four prowlers at a residence on South Camano Drive.
A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle on Maple Street.
March 5
Vehicle prowl reported at Melrose Drive.
March 7
A burglary was reported at a home on Roberts Way.
Several callers reported a baby goat in E. North Camano Drive stopping traffic.
A caller reported a missing cow last seen heading toward the state parks.
March 8
An assault was reported at Sante Fe Court.
