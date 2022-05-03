Stanwood Police logo 1

April 21

Burglary reported at a home on Monaco Beach Road.

April 22

Burglary reported at a business on Moore Road.

A dog killed chickens on Fox Trot Way.

April 22

A vehicle prowl was reported in a parking lot on S. Sunrise Boulevard. 

An attempted burglary was reported on Rekdal Road.

April 23

The theft of a package was reported from a home on Porter Street.

A burglary was reported at a home on Bretland Road.

April 25

A vehicle was found abandoned on Carp Lake Road.

April 26

Trespassers were reported on a property on Carp Lake Road.

April 27

A burglary attempt was reported at a home on Utsalady Road.

