April 14
A man on Aspen Drive reported that a woman was trying to extort him into giving her puppies.
April 15
A caller on E. Mountain View Road discovered their house was broken into and firearms were stolen.
E. North Camano Drive caller said two people sitting inside of a black SUV in the parking lot are throwing glass bottles at other vehicles.
A white man with a large build and wearing a Carhart coat stole several tools from the Country Store in Stanwood, according to police. He was last seen near Highway 532 and Good Road driving west in a green and gold Suzuki.
April 16
A Glacier Lane caller said a small brown and white dog and a large Rottweiler keep charging at her son while he waits for the school bus.
April 17
A woman said a large party was happening at English Boom Historical Park and vehicles are blocking the road, preventing the caller from getting to a home on Tillicum Way.
A man on S. East Camano Drive said his mother-in-law hit him in the face.
April 19
Vista Del Monte Street caller said family members are taking items from the house of their mother, who died April 18.
A Midcrest Road mother said her daughter and her boyfriend broke into her house and stole her car keys this afternoon along with some jewelry.
