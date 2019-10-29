Island County Sheriff’s reported these incidents:
Oct. 17
Caller reported a blue gray Fiat going to the mailboxes neighborhood of Marine View Place.
Two cars collided in the intersection of SR 532 and Smith Road.
A burglary was attempted at a business on SR 532. A door was found ajar and furniture was moved.
Someone was caught trying to dump animals at Can Ku Road.
A pig was on Cross Island Road, turning onto West Camano Drive.
Someone on SR 532 locked himself out of a car with a baby inside.
Oct. 18
A shorthair pointer was lost while duck hunting with owner on Livingston Bay Shore Drive.
A blue Tacoma was following a man around the neighborhood of Chapman Road.
Oct. 19
When caller saw a woman breaking into their car, they turned on a security light; the woman fled.
Caller reported hunters shooting very close to their house, could hear the shotgun shells and pellets spraying.
A vehicle was prowled on Utsalady Road.
Caller reported that someone was at her parents’ house on Peach Place, breaking windows to get in.
A friendly pit bull dog was reported loose in a yard on South Camano Drive.
Oct. 20
Loose goats were eating someone’s plants on Cross Island Road.
Two people were seen trespassing at a house on Sundance lane.
Oct. 21
A naked man fell into the roadway on Elger Bay Road at 8 a.m. He got up and ran into the trail near the school zone sign south of Hosanna Way. He was described as thin, white, 40 to 50-years-old, with brown hair, wearing dark shoes.
Caller reported that a car struck a tree on Stein Lane the previous night, feels that the driver would be responsible for cleaning up the mess.
Two vehicles collided at Thunder Road and East Camano Drive.
Caller reported that a deputy kept their drivers licenses the previous night.
Caller reported that people were cutting a bush on their property, suspect owns fire arms.
Oct. 22
Two vehicles collided at East Camano and Shuksan drives. The truck tipped over.
Property owner stated that a woman was trespassing, living on her property inland from the Rockaway area.
Oct. 23
A “guy” in a gray hoodie with a red-tipped gun was chasing two boys by a church on Heichel Road.
Caller advised there was a pellet stove fire on Gilbertson Road. Everyone was outside.
