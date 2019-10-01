Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these recent calls:
Sept. 10
Caller on East Camano Drive advised that a barefoot elderly man knocked on her door at 1 a.m. He later hobbled up the driveway, seemed confused or drunk.
Caller advised that a tire flew off a passing big rig and hit their parked car on Can Ku Road. The rig pulled over down the road but didn’t contact the caller.
Caller reported that the neighbor had parked a black truck with boat attached on Shore Drive without enough room for mail services to get through.
Caller thought it suspicious that someone in a white van labeled “Iowa Meats” was trying to give out free food samples on Forest Hill Road.
Sept. 11
Caller requested a ride to his parents’ house at 3 a.m. because his girlfriend’s dad accused him of drinking. His girlfriend also started “stuff with him.” He said he’d had several beers.
Caller believes a neighbor he’s had issues with just shot at his house on 5th Street.
Bus driver stopped at the bus stop at Pilchuck and Shuksan drives. There were two backpacks, but no children around.
Caller said her husband, who has dementia, was attacking her in the Madrona Beach area.
A motorcycle was dumped on a driveway in the Carp Lake area.
A vehicle took out a mailbox on Sandy Drive.
Sept. 12
A verbal dispute was reported between neighbors on Marandy Place over filling pot holes in roadway easement with concrete.
Resident on Bayview Court said that a surveyor was on the property without permission and wouldn’t leave, says neighbor is having drain field put on the easement.
Caller reported that people on Edgewater Drive were reported cutting down green trees so they fall over a cliff and onto the beach.
Fire was reported coming from a church on SR 532.
A caller threatened suicide in Country Club Drive because she was in pain.
Sept. 13
A Jeep was broken into overnight on Gerdes Road. A wallet was taken along with a passport.
Caller on Piper Way is hearing animals or a person banging on the side of their house, beginning at midnight, continuing all night.
A blue/silver Chevy S10 was abandoned on Loganberry Lane.
A mountain bike was stolen overnight on Gerdes Road. It was under an open bedroom window.
Fireworks or gunfire was reported around Cascade View Drive.
A dog was hit on Dallman Road. Alive but injured, it moved to the bushes on its own.
Sept. 14
Caller after midnight reported a black Subaru going at least 80 mph at SR 532 and Hanstad Road, same vehicle sped past the night before.
A car was reported in the ditch on Utsalady Road at 3 a.m.
Loud gunfire was reported around Bradley Place, just north of Camano Island State Park.
Caller wanted to know her rights regarding drones flying over her property.
