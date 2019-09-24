Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these recent calls:
Sept. 5
Man was screaming at traffic on South Camano Drive around midnight.
Caller reported at 3 a.m. that a dog had been barking for the past 45 minutes, an ongoing problem on Horizon Way.
Caller on John Street woke at 4 a.m. due to lights coming through the window from a vehicle that turned around. Caller heard yelling and screaming.
Gas was stolen overnight from a riding mower left outside on South Camano Drive.
Caller on Patricia Ann Drive saw a tall, thin, tan man in green t-shirt, jeans and baseball cap on her back porch security camera.
Caller requested a welfare check for a woman who got off a bus on E. North Camano Drive. She didn’t know where she wanted to go. She wore a gray sweatshirt, black leggings and a hat pulled over her eyes.
Sept. 6
Caller reported trying to help a woman in a car parked at the end of a driveway on SR 532. The woman said the car was disabled, became hysterical and swore. She left the vehicle and got a ride into Stanwood.
A resident on Grandview Avenue said a credit card was opened in their name.
Caller said they were selling a home in the Lost Lake area and during inspection the neighbor claimed to be a registered sex offender. Caller hoped that this will stop as it is deterring potential buyers.
A man was in a wheelchair in the middle of the road at Scotland and Cambrae drives.
Sept. 7
Ex-boyfriend, who had been drinking, wouldn’t leave, was threatening and throwing things around the house at 3 a.m. on Dogwood Lane.
Caller on Firwood Lane reported that a blue/silver van parked in front of their driveway looked like someone was sleeping in it. Caller was concerned as his kids were home and he had to leave for work.
Caller requested a patrol check on Hummingbird Lane where the woman heard voices outside and noticed the camper door open at 8 a.m.
A welfare check was requested for a man lying on the side of Sunrise Boulevard. He wore jeans, t-shirt and backpack.
Caller reported hearing a woman on Beach Drive screaming for help, yelling, “Leave me alone, don’t touch me.”
Sept. 8
A man seemed confused; his vehicle was in the ditch on S. East Camano Drive at 4:40 a.m.
Gunfire was reported on Haven Place.
Sept. 9
A tree was reported down with power lines dangling over Lochwood Drive.
Traffic backed up at 7 a.m. when a traffic light stopped working at Sunrise Boulevard and SR 532.
Caller asked where he can legally hunt on Camano Island after he “pulled a tag.”
Caller asked for help with an eviction on Pinecrest Lane after giving renters multiple written notices going back six months.
A theft was reported at a cabin on Shore Drive; it occurred anytime over the past year and a half.
Caller asked for rules for flying drones.
Sept. 10
Two horses were walking on SR 532 near Heichel Road at 2 a.m.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.