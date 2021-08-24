Aug. 11
Barking dogs on John Street are an ongoing issue.
A vehicle went into a ditch on S. East Camano Drive.
Aug. 12
A caller on Glen Garry Drive reported an ongoing problem with a device causing an electrical disturbance and the presence of a strong odor.
A black Subaru Outback was abandoned on Finch Way and S. West Camano Drive.
Aug. 13
E. North Camano Drive guests at a vacation rental had a fire in the backyard.
Aug. 14
Shoplifting was reported at a business on N. East Camano Drive.
A driver crashed a maroon Subaru into a pump house on Shamrock Lane.
A campfire was reported at Beach View Lane.
People at a home near Lawson Road and Solar Way were having a campfire.
A caller on Roberts Way reported a prowler walking around with a flashlight and onto the porch.
Aug. 15
A campfire was reported on Bernie Road.
A driver crashed a car near Highway 532 and Bayview Court.
A person was tied to a buoy on a boat and yelling for help next to a boat launch near Shore Drive and Utsalady Point Road.
Aug. 17
A peacock has been on Amanda Lane the past week or so.
A sit-on-top blue kayak was grounded near Arrowhead Road with no occupant. It’s been removed from the water and placed on a bulkhead.
An ice machine on Camaloch Golf Course was vandalized.
A Tillicum Way caller said a person was trespassing.
A pitbull mix without a collar was found on N. Sunset Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.