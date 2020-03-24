March 4
Resident on Cleven Park Road reported that a neighbor broke into their home to leave a stuffed animal and a note.
Someone on Sky Vista Place heard juvenile voices at night, then found a baggie of a controlled substance the next day at the end of the driveway.
A white shepherd mix was running in the roads near Dallman Road.
March 5
Caller reported people living inside a dark sedan in someone’s driveway on Saratoga View Walk.
An attempted garage break in was reported on Saratoga View Walk.
A ladder was found on East Camano and McElroy Drive.
A purse was found on Melissa Street and taken to the Stanwood Police station.
A caller on Pacific Drive said that subjects parked across the street were asking strange questions.
Someone on Jim Creek Road suspects a relative of stealing money from a safe.
Caller on Rateau Drive said he found his firearm that had been reported missing.
Law enforcement responded to a call about an attempted rape in a business parking lot on N. East Camano Drive.
March 6
Caller reported someone threatening gun violence against a PUD worker.
A green Ford Contour and a red Toyota truck with expired plates were abandoned near Rowe Road for up to two months.
Loose dogs on Glacier Lane were chasing chickens, an ongoing issue.
Identity theft was reported on Iverson Road.
A short-hair Cocker Spaniel was running around Country Club Drive.
A woman was screaming at the top of her lungs and singing on Dundee Drive around midnight. Caller reported that she looked strung out on meth due to twitching.
March 7
Someone reported people camping in a tent with a campfire going on a parcel of land near Highway 532 and Fox Trot Way.
One vehicle was involved in a rollover collision at Carp Lake Road and West Camano Drive.
March 8
Caller complained at 3:30 a.m. of a party with loud music going on all night a few doors down on Gerdes Road.
March 9
A boy was reported as a runaway on Dry Lake Road.
Caller complained of someone burning and smoking up the neighborhood somewhere around Lochwood and Edinburgh drives.
March 10
Caller advised that neighbors on S. East Camano Drive cut down caller’s trees.
Someone was reportedly falling asleep, possibly drunk, at traffic lights mid-afternoon.
March 11
A security camera caught a prowler with a flashlight at 3 a.m. on Coho Lane.
Caller reported at 6:30 a.m. someone possibly going through mailboxes and driving a vehicle with a loud muffler near Chapman and Rowe roads.
A cat seemed to set off an interior motion alarm on Elderberry Lane.
A resident in the Country Club area reported a man was squatting on various properties. He reportedly gets evicted from one and moves on to another or lives in a tent on property.
