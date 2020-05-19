May 1
Caller asked for a welfare check for a senior on Pilchuck Drive. She lives alone and hadsn’t answered her daily check-in call for several days.
Mailboxes were tampered with on Sundin Drive, and one was damaged on Livingston Bay Road.
A person was detained on E. North Camano Drive after trying to steal a bag of chips and an energy drink.
Caller reported that someone had been “messing with his equipment” on Dallman Road. Machines were on, and the first aid kit was rifled through.
May 2
Vehicle was prowled overnight on MacKenzie Drive.
Caller on Chapman Road reported someone in a car was watching them through binoculars.
A large bag of trash was left at Utsalady boat ramp.
Someone in a copper-color car was looking through mailboxes on Dallman Road.
May 3
Someone hit a tree and a guardrail on Highway 532 near Hanstad Road.
May 4
Someone in a boat was closely following a whale off Tillicum Way.
May 5
Dogs ran onto property on South Camano Drive and killed chickens.
Caller asked for a welfare check on their grandmother who lives alone on Vista Del Mar Street. Her phone is disconnected.
Caller at a business on E. North Camano Drive said an elderly woman asked for help, appeared lost and didn’t know where she lives.
Caller asked for a check on an employee near Camano Hill Road who hasn’t been at work or called in for eight days.
May 6
Caller at 1:30 a.m. complained of loud music on Goldberry Lane again.
Heavy weapon fire was reported on Bradley Place.
