Oct. 8
A caller on Vista Del Mar Street saw huge flames coming from a house on D’Jorup Street. Everyone is evacuated.
A woman on Pilchuck Drive reported online harassment. She said her information and location were posted on a forum on Facebook. Facebook and the subject running the forum have refused to take the information down.
A vehicle crashed into a tree near S. Camano Ridge Road and Shepards Lane.
Oct. 9
A dark motorcycle was seen coming out of a walking trail and onto another one off of Monticello Drive and Elger Bay Road.
A caller near Elger Bay Road and E. Dry Lake Road requested a phone call. Their name was drawn for a specific hunting tag, and they’re planning on hunting on Camano. They want to know if there is a no shooting zone in that area.
Oct. 10
A Forest Glen Lane caller reports their neighbor's son is throwing rocks at their own pigs.
A caller on Echo Ridge Way said their car was stolen Oct. 9 in Arlington and the cell phone was inside; the phone's location is on Camano Island. The car is a red 2006 Ford Explorer.
A South Camano Drive caller said a windsurfer is in distress halfway between Whidbey and Camano. He keeps on falling off. They don’t think he has a life jacket on.
A concerned neighbor on S. East Camano Drive said four malamute huskies seem to be neglected. The dogs are kept outside, in a cage by the road; they’re crying and barking.
Oct. 11
A caller said a woman is outside walking eastbound on Blackburn Road screaming and yelling about her roommate.
A Country Club Drive caller reports that a light blue sailboat with a white hull that was moored in front of their house, appears to have broken loose.
Multiple mailboxes were found open near Stillaguamish Avenue and D’Jorup Street. It’s unknown if anything was taken.
A caller on Sandy Beach Drive saw multiple people walking through their backyard to get to a private beach.
Oct. 12
A bag of mail was found near Alta Via Drive and Joanna Lane.
A homeowner on Journeys End Lane said a white minivan with no license plates backed up to his house. A man in his 20s, with a mustache, opened his garage door. The owner scared the man off.
Oct. 14
A S. Sunset Drive caller said an unoccupied vehicle has been parked at the pump house since this afternoon. The same vehicle has parked there in the past.
A Camrose Court caller says someone is outside their house with flashlight, and the person wouldn’t identify themselves.
