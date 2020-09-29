Sept. 9
A vehicle rollover was reported near South East Camano Drive and Beach Drive.
Sept. 10
A Fox Street caller reported an elderly neighbor across the street pushed a van out of his driveway and onto the side of the road. He said he was trying to get rid of it and hoping someone tows it away.
A 1992 silver Audi was reported missing after a potential buyer met to test drive the car at North East Camano Drive. The potential buyer had been gone for more than an hour.
A man at Country Club Drive at Beach 2 reported a person in the water after their kayak rolled. The kayak was partially submerged and subject was in the water, trying to bail the kayak out.
Sept. 11
A car reportedly hit a deer near Highway 532 and Smith Road. The car was disabled.
A Crescent Drive caller was reportedly outside with their dogs when the neighbor started spraying them with a hose.
A travel trailer on Lake Drive was reported stolen.
A man on Loganberry Lane reportedly told someone he was with a tree service company. The man was walking around the area, looking around and then walked away.
A man reported he was speeding when he drove into the neighborhood at Lisa Lane. A man reportedly approached his car, pulled him out and punched him in the face.
A white SUV crashed in a ditch on North Camano Ridge Road.
A caller on Janet Avenue reported possible fraud. Her daughter, who lives with her, reportedly received a $4,000 cashier’s check from a title company out of Pennsylvania with a Florida address.
A Rowe Road caller reported three ATVs trespassing. He reported having an argument with them about being there.
A few people near Arrowhead Road reported loud music and yelling coming from a nearby wedding.
Sept. 12
A property owner on Carp Lake Road reported items dumped in the area, including a couch, a BBQ grill and other household items.
A speed radar trailer placed on Utsalady Road reportedly had the wrong speed limit posted.
A caller on Aspen Drive reported his estranged wife broke a door and was allegedly stealing paperwork for her attorney.
A woman on Firwood Lane reported her son at her locked door trying to get in and that she is afraid of him.
Sept. 13
A vacation cabin on South Camano Drive reportedly appeared to have had someone inside, and items were missing.
Someone was reportedly burning construction debris on West Camano Hill Road and Chase Way.
A Grennan Place man was reportedly attacked by his neighbor’s dog.
Sept. 14
A man on Aspen Drive reported an ongoing issue with his estranged wife breaking into his home. He found a bookcase on the hood of vehicle in garage.
A woman on Magnolia Lane reported her sister and niece were trying to move into her home though the rest of the family doesn’t want anyone moving in.
Sept. 15
A 2013 white Kia Forte was stolen from Glacier Lane.
A caller reported an odd looking vehicle with a flat tire and clothing out the window in the ditch on Dry Lake Road.
Sept. 15
A 1990s Honda with the rear passenger window broken and taped reportedly made three different U-turns in driveways in the East Mountain View Road and South Camano Drive area.
A South Camano Drive caller reported received a fraudulent call claiming there was a warrant out for them.
Extra patrols were request at Dogwood Lane and Idlewood Drive after kids reported hearing “cat calls” and men trying to lure them into the woods.
A defaced and stolen Jay Inslee sign was reported on display at the corner of West Cross Island Road and North Camano Ridge Road. A deputy went out to check, and the subject reportedly hid the sign until the deputy left, then put it back up.
Sept. 16
A woman reported there was an arrow in her shop wall. She said her neighbor on Vista Drive and Bambi Drive has a shooting range pointed at her backyard.
