April 2
A barefoot juvenile jumped out of the window and ran down Arrowhead Road with his dad chasing after him.
Property owner’s PUD bill went up $75 on a house on Shorecrest Place that should be empty; suspects someone has broken in.
Caller on Pebble Place asked for help in convincing her two teens that the pandemic is serious. They refuse to stay home.
Caller on Mountain Crest said neighbor came onto driveway and harassed caller and their kids.
Caller reported seeing a person walking on Gull Way who was wanted by the federal Marshal’s Office out of Spokane.
Caller on S. West Camano Drive stated at 11:20 p.m. that a stranger was right then banging on his door, saying "don’t shoot."
April 3
Woman in the Tillicum area received numerous calls, texts and photos from an unknown man who thinks she is someone else on Camano and is threatening to harm the subject’s family.
Someone in the Utsalady Point area was getting harassing texts and inquired how to get an anti-harassment order.
Caller on Sandy Drive reported getting a fraudulent call from someone alleging to be their child’s teacher.
A man was standing at the turn lane punching a road sign at East Camano Drive and Cross Island Road.
Caller found signs of a burglary on South Camano Drive: a broken window on the side of the house, the slider unlocked and a T-shirt on the ground.
April 4
Someone saw a purple bicycle down an embankment on Chapman Road.
Theft continues at a construction site on Utsalady Road. Now all the siding has been taken.
April 5
Burn complaints came in from Fisher King Way and Dallman Road.
A dog on Lochwood Drive is attacking other dogs in an ongoing issue.
April 6
Caller reported at 4:45 a.m. that neighbors near Galena Drive were playing loud music all night and revving engines.
Caller said a neighbor on Livingston Bay Shore Drive had contractors in and out of the place, not sheltering at home.
A burglary attempt was reported near Valley Street. It appeared someone tried to pry open and kick in the front door.
Caller reported that a dog walking down Lakewood Drive had a large abscess on its hind foot.
April 7
Two subjects in an older beige car appeared to be prowling Michelle Drive at 4 a.m.
Caller on Lost Forest Lane reported at 6:30 a.m. that every unlocked mailbox was open.
A row of mailboxes were left open on Shady Lane and South Camano Drive.
Livestock was loose on Dallman Road.
Building materials were stolen from Bonnie Lane.
A mailbox was knocked over on Cascade View Drive.
April 8
A pink bicycle was abandoned on Poplar Lane.
A Mercedes SUV swerved to miss a deer and went into a ditch on North Camano Drive near Utsalady Point.
A car parked on Beach Drive was keyed while driver was walking the beach.
Four vehicles were reported racing at high speed down Lewis Lane to the dead end.
April 9
Several people were playing basketball at 2 a.m. and being noisy, an ongoing problem on Maplewood Lane.
A man, 81, went into the ditch with a motorcycle.
A purse and cut-up credit cards were found in a ditch on Utsalady Road.
