March 26
Caller complained that neighbor on Blackburn Road was burning trash in an outdoor fire pit, causing a bad odor.
Someone on Lawson Road had a dog for one month that turned violent, and they couldn’t find a place to surrender it.
Caller on Grandview Avenue said their gardener was stopped en route to work and told it wasn’t essential work, according to the governor's stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caller reported wood pallets and tarps dumped near Galena Drive.
March 27
Caller on Gilbertson Road reported a derelict trailer parked on their property, with two men trespassing.
An aluminum boat was reportedly tied to a buoy and sinking until completely submerged near Wagner Road.
A man was reportedly driving a Suburban the wrong way on Highway 532 and Hanstad Road, swerving and heading toward the airport.
Caller said the woman who cleans his house told him she can’t come, that law enforcement told her she would be ticketed for violating the governor's stay-at-home order.
March 28
Caller reported people breaking into a neighbor’s house on Shoreline Drive.
Caller reported gunfire going on for the past half hour, an ongoing occurrence on Bradley Place. Another caller reported constant semi automatic guns being shot near Parker Road. Both locations are just north of Camano Island State Park.
A prowler was reported knocking on the door or window around 11 p.m. on Highland Drive.
March 29
A man was reported for urinating on Iverson Beach Road near the boat launch.
Two vehicles were prowled on Ocean Drive; house keys taken.
Three vehicles came down Hagen Road, did a U-turn and drove into a forested area with a history of vandalism.
Sheep were loose on the roadway near South Camano and Sunnyshore drives.
March 30
Tools and equipment were stolen from a new construction site on Bonnie Lane.
Someone caught a loose pit bull mix and said CASA will only allow law enforcement to drop off animals now.
A knife was pulled in a domestic fight on Shumway Road. One person fled the scene.
March 31
A juvenile on Vista Del Mar Street ran away the night before, barefoot, wearing pajama bottoms and a T-shirt.
Caller advised that two suspicious men in a older Eclipse had parked in the roadway on Carp Lake Road after having been parked in the road on Gilbertson 20 minutes prior.
Two cars were prowled overnight on Edgewood Drive. Three cars were prowled on Highland Drive, and one instance was caught on video. Stolen: petty cash and a phone.
Caller reported a suspicious white sedan with tinted windows was loitering in the Highland Drive area. The driver said they were looking for beach access.
April 1
Caller said several people were outside playing basketball at midnight on Maplewood Lane. Caller said they were noisy and thought gatherings were prohibited.
Caller reported having a Ring video of a man walking on Elger Bay Road that might match the suspect from the previous week’s early morning vehicle prowls.
Caller complained of pungent smoke in the Wilde Ridge Drive area.
April 2
Caller reported at 7 a.m. that their barefoot son jumped out the window again and is running down Arrowhead Road with father in pursuit.
