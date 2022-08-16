Aug. 3
A vehicle was reported on fire at Rekdal Road. No injuries were reported.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat- related illness. * WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. &&
Aug. 3
Aug. 4
Crab pots were reported stolen at Sunset Drive.
Illegal garbage dumping was reported on Carp Lake Road.
Aug.5
A vehicle hit and damaged a building on Brokaw Road.
Aug. 9
An assault was reported on Vine Maple Lane.
A vehicle was vandalized on Grennan Place.
