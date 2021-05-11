April 28
A woman on Poplar Lane reported that she needed help, then there was a loud noise and she was disconnected.
April 29
A driver hit a pole near South Camano Drive and Utopian Way.
April 30
A delivery driver was bitten several times by dogs on W. Dry Lake Road.
May 1
A silver Sierra GMC truck was sitting at the intersection of Utsalady Road and Hanstad Road with the horn blaring. The driver was unconscious.
Two injured bald eagles were found in the ditch behind Dolphin Street.
A man with an excavator fell off a cliff on Tranquility Lane.
May 2
A Highland Drive caller said a car crashed into their fence.
May 3
A hit and run was reported at E. Cross Island Road and Arrowhead Road. A white truck with a trailer was last seen going southbound.
May 4
A woman on E. Cross Island Road found a car in the ditch in front of her house.
Two men were seen fighting on Crestview Drive.
A pink mountain bicycle was found at the corner of S. East Camano Drive and June’s Place.
A vehicle went into a ditch on S. Sunrise Boulevard and Iverson Beach Road.
