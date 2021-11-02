Oct. 20
A deer was hit on N. West Camano Drive near Sunset.
A bag with an animal head, possibly a dog, was thrown on property at Solar Way and Lawson Road.
A caller reported someone shooting birds in the area and found two birds with arrows through them in their yard on S. East Camano Drive.
A low-hanging branch knocked off the top rack of a vehicle on East Camano and Country Club drives.
A woman reported her boyfriend beat her up and was scared he would return.
Oct. 21
A deer was hit on South Camano Drive.
A man was trespassing on property on Bower Lane at 6 a.m.
A buck was wedged into a tree, still alive, near Bernie Road.
The front license plate of a vehicle registered to a driver from Camano Ridge Road was left at the scene of a hit and run in Arlington.
A mobile mechanic hired to fix a vehicle on Edgewood Drive reportedly sent a woman a threatening text.
A traffic hazard was reported on Vista Del Mar Street. For a week, a white truck with a trailer has been backed into a driveway and jutting into the street on a curvy corner.
A Lakewood Drive caller reported hiring a man who admitted to stealing items from the location.
Oct. 22
A woman called at 3 a.m. saying intruders were outside the window, trying to break into her house on Carp Lake Road.
A N. East Camano Drive caller just saw a woman trying to get in their shed through a window. Has had past problems with this woman stealing.
Oct. 23
A driver said he hit an animal at midnight on West Camano Drive near Madrona Beach Road.
A caller complained of someone burning a large pile of construction material on Sun Mountain Court.
A caller said she ate two taquitos at a gas station in Smokey Point and now feels like she’s on opioids; wanted Ipecac to induce vomiting.
Vehicles were abandoned on Highway 532 at Smith Road and on Lowell Point Road.
A Gary Lane caller said the landlord just showed up and assaulted him.
A caller complained of someone shooting off fireworks on Quiet Place. Another complaint came from nearby Madrona Beach Road, adding it was a large, loud party.
Oct. 24
A Livingston Bay Shore Drive caller has been receiving threatening texts that say to pay a penalty or face consequences to their family. Senders include photos showing them holding guns.
Oct. 25
A Rowe Road caller said someone had been assaulted.
A green GMC pickup crashed and rolled on Mountain View Road and Marandy Place.
Oct. 26
Two vehicles were in a non-injury accident on East Camano Drive and Swiss Alps Loop.
A piglet was running around the Terrace Place area.
Garden lights were stolen overnight on Crestview Drive.
For two days, a street sweeper was left on the shoulder of Latham Way, a private road.
Oct. 27
A gray Dodge Ram parked on a long gravel driveway on Dallman Road, setting off cameras twice.
A white SUV ran a school bus’ red lights while students were boarding.
