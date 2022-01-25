Stanwood Police logo 1

Jan. 5

A car flipped at N. East Camano Drive and N. Sunrise Boulevard. 

A white 2003 Ford F250 was reported stolen from Lehman Drive.

 

Jan. 6

A caller reported a suspected prowler after hearing someone trying to open the front door on Maple Grove Road.

A vehicle crashed into a tree along South Camano Drive.

 

Jan. 7

A minor landslide covered Maple Grove Road by the boat launch.

Two vehicles crashed at W. North Camano Drive and Vanderlin Drive. 

Three vehicles collided near South Camano Drive and Panoramic Drive.

 

Jan. 8

Report of a 20-foot section of Baker Way was sliding.

 

Jan. 9

A caller on Westview Court reported people in a boat shooting toward the shore.

A caller reported a lost gun that possibly fell out of boat.

A caller reported finding a bullet hole in a window in her home on Rainbow Lane.

 

Jan. 10

A vehicle crashed near Vineyard Lane and Highway 532 and was on fire near a garage.

 

Jan. 11

Two vehicles collided near Highway 532 and Smith Road.

A caller reported wires powering her electric fence were deliberately cut.

 

Jan. 13

A gun was found at the Utsalady boat launch.

A dog was attacking people near Graham Drive.

 

Jan. 14

A caller reported a possible prowler between her house and the neighbor’s house on Vesper Way.

A caller at Onamac Point reported people in a small boat firing a gun. 

A mailbox and two lamp posts on Brentwood Drive were damaged, possibly by a baseball bat.

Jan. 15

Mail theft was reported on Smith Road.

Video shows a 2.5-foot-tall bronze statue of a crane being stolen from a porch on Belmont Place.

Jan. 16

Underage children were reported driving a motorcycle on Sandy Drive.

A cat was found shot on Pilchuck Drive.

A car crashed into a power pole on W. North Camano Drive. 

A cow was in the roadway near Arrowhead Road and Chick Road.

Jan. 18

A caller reported a man and woman stole a saw and left in a black Dodge truck.

