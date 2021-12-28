Island County Sheriff’s Office: Dog attacked woman at Barnum Point By SC News Staff Dec 28, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 4A 100-gallon fuel tank from a boat was standing upright in the water off of Brokaw Road.A Vesper Way resident was gone for two hours and returned to find clothes thrown all over and a jewelry box gone through. A home on Mount Baker Avenue was burglarized.Dec. 6A pig was loose in the area of Vicky Place.A Carp Lake Road caller said she heard two men’s voices as they prowled her property.Dec. 7A woman at the Barnum Point trailhead sustained facial injuries from a dog attack.A Strand Street caller said her neighbor alerted her to a burglary at her house.A woman said the neighbor lets a couple of dogs run loose on her Dallman Road property.A Field Road caller complained that a construction company had been burning a bad-smelling pile the size of a small garage for 24 hours. More from this section A Dec. 25 birthday wish: 233 socks for local people in need Posted: 3 minutes ago. Stanwood Police reports: Vehicle prowls continue, tools stolen Posted: 51 minutes ago. Area Briefly: Final week to apply for council, board positions Posted: 5:16 a.m. State parks offer winter adventures Posted: 5 a.m. County commits APRA funding to motel-based housing program Posted: Dec. 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dog Caller Neighbor Zoology Building Industry Vicky Place Smelling Resident Fuel Tank Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets from Stanwood Camano News Tweets from Stanwood Camano News sports reporter Evan Caldwell
