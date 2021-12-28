Stanwood Police logo 1

Dec. 4

A 100-gallon fuel tank from a boat was standing upright in the water off of Brokaw Road.

A Vesper Way resident was gone for two hours and returned to find clothes thrown all over and a jewelry box gone through.

A home on Mount Baker Avenue was burglarized.

Dec. 6

A pig was loose in the area of Vicky Place.

A Carp Lake Road caller said she heard two men’s voices as they prowled her property.

Dec. 7

A woman at the Barnum Point trailhead sustained facial injuries from a dog attack.

A Strand Street caller said her neighbor alerted her to a burglary at her house.

A woman said the neighbor lets a couple of dogs run loose on her Dallman Road property.

A Field Road caller complained that a construction company had been burning a bad-smelling pile the size of a small garage for 24 hours.

