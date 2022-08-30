Aug. 17
Items were reported stolen from a business on N. East Camano Drive.
A fence was reported broken after being struck on Gary Lane.
A physical altercation was reported on Livingston Bay Road.
Illegal crabbing was reported at East Camano Drive.
Aug. 18
A driver on the roadside was reported unconscious behind the wheel on Utsalady Road.
A credit card was stolen at East Camano Drive and used to make a purchase at a business in Stanwood.
A juvenile was reportedly driving an ATV in the roadway at Sandy Drive.
Aug. 19
A woman and her dog were attacked by a dog on Highland Drive.
An iPhone was stolen at East Camano Drive.
A vehicle left the road, striking a utility pole and knocking it down blocking the roadway on Sunrise Boulevard.
A tree was blocking the road on Carp Lake Road.
Aug. 20
A two-vehicle collision was partially blocking the roadway on East Camano Drive. There were no injuries reported.
A delivery driver was bit by a dog on New Morning Road.
A vehicle struck a dog and did not stop on East Camano Drive.
There were two separate reports of a juvenile driving an ATV on Tarragon Avenue.
Aug. 23
One lane was blocked on Sequoia Place.
Tools were stolen from a vehicle on Silver Fir Drive.
A residence was broken into on Lake Drive.
