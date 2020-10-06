Sept. 17
A man on Bonnie Lane said someone came to his door trying to get help to get a vehicle out of the ditch. It was blocking the road.
An elderly woman was seen drinking a bottle of alcohol while driving a silver Honda on Highway 532.
Sept. 18
A caller on Waterline Loop received a scam call saying his Social Security number was suspended.
A rental truck on Good Road hit a building.
A bonfire was reported on Windsun Way.
Sept. 19
A woman on Glacier Lane said her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend arrived and are refusing to leave.
A woman on Tillicum Way wants to know if roads and trails in the area are private. She said she was running this morning and was confronted by a man who told her she was trespassing.
A woman at the Elger Bay Road trailhead said a man had set up a camp.
A woman on Cheryl Drive said she is inside, and there is a burglary in process.
A man on Dallman Road said his estranged girlfriend is in the road holding a child and screaming.
Sept. 20
Mailboxes on Cassidy Court were found open and rifled through.
Sept. 21
A bag of trash was dumped on Jodean Court and Hosanna Way, and it’s full of mail with different addresses.
A garbage truck on Stirling Drive is stuck on the utility wires.
Sept. 22
A caller on Lehman Drive said a contractor working for a neighbor came onto their property and caused damage, destroyed a sculpture. Parties are refusing to provide contact information.
Sept. 23
A Marandy Place resident said there were large withdrawals from their account to another account.
A woman was attacked by a neighbor’s dog on Sundance Lane. She was bitten on her thighs and hands and is seeking medical attention.
