Island County Sheriff's Office: Dog finds help for slumped driver By SC News Staff Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 3A set of keys were found on Iverson Spit Preserve and dropped off at the police station.Nov. 6 A woman was attacked by her boyfriend's family.Nov. 7A man was driving his ATV up and down Shannaron Lane at 1 a.m., yelling.James Way caller reported his fence and his truck's windshield were damaged by BB pellets overnight.The driver of a green Subaru showed signs of road rage as he flipped the bird and tailgated a car that passed him driving south on Highway 532 near Russell Road.An uninvited, possibly drunk man was trespassing on Chick Road.Nov. 8A Dan Street caller requested a welfare check after a dog ran into their house. They took the dog outside and found a man slumped over in a car with the doors open.A dog was running loose on Monticello Drive, appeared lost.A Vista Del Monte mom asked what can be done about her son being blackmailed via Snapchat.Construction crew across the street was blocking Sundin Drive.Nov. 10Gull Way caller said someone got into his Walmart account and was sending packages.A front door alarm was triggered on Crestview Drive.A man followed a woman home and yelled at her in front of her house, threatened to put a bullet in her.Nov. 11Country Club Drive caller thought someone broke into her basement.Nov. 12Sundin Drive caller reported that someone accessed their bank account.A child was bit by a dog on Marshall Drive.A purse was stolen from a vehicle on Arbor Terrace overnight.Nov. 13Caller reported buying an iPhone from a thrift store and when they powered it up, the screen shows it as stolen.Nov. 14A vehicle hit and injured a deer on Sunset Drive.Nov. 15An alpaca was loose in the Russell Road area.
