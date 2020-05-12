April 23
Someone on a walk on Highland Drive found discarded mail from different addresses.
A package was stolen off a porch on Margie Ann Drive.
A man ran out the front exit of a business with shoplifted goods on N. East Camano Drive. Someone held him down in the parking lot.
Someone caught on surveillance camera dropped off a bucket of an unknown liquid near a clothing donation on N. East Camano Drive.
April 24
A caller on Utsalady Road reported a burglary at 3: 20 a.m. with a stranger walking in and out of the neighbor’s house carrying things.
Thinking it was cable repair, a Dogwood Lane resident went out to talk to a man who showed up in an older white panel van. When he saw her, he threw the ladder back in the van and left.
A scammer who had accessed a password sent fraudulent email to a husband and wife on Rutland Place.
A pickup with no plates and a mattress in back left a wake of debris flying on Patricia Ann and East Camano drives.
April 25
A 35-foot pleasure boat anchored in Utsalady Bay came unmoored and was drifting into shore.
Mail theft was reported on Juniper Beach Road.
Two carloads of people gathered at a private shooting range on Bradley Place.
April 26
A man, 21, crashed a motorcycle on Cheryl Ann Drive.
A resident complained of someone burning garbage with a lot of smoke on Sycamore Lane.
A resident reported hearing gunshots in the area, some of which shook the house on Bonnie Lane.
April 27
A caller wanted to know if it would be legal to shoot the porcupine that’s been harassing her dog on Chick Road.
Someone reported losing a bag with three sets of keys in the Tillicum Beach area.
Pizza delivery driver ran over dog when backing out of a driveway on Fir Lane.
A dump truck was dropping trash on the road as it headed down Camano Hill Road toward the dump.
April 28
Neighbor in the area of Sunnyshore Drive continues to dump raw sewage.
Four golden retrievers with red and white collars are missing from S. East Camano Drive. Owner called back at 5:30 a.m. April 29 to say she thinks her four missing dogs fell over a cliff and got stuck; she thinks she hears them.
April 29
Mail from numerous addresses was found discarded in the bushes by mailboxes on Seaside Terrace.
A man with poor cell connection said he just flipped his riding lawnmower on Pathfinder Lane.
A 30-foot white sailboat washed ashore at Barnum Road.
Someone reported finding threatening notes thrown into the yard on Monticello Drive.
April 30
A kitten was stuck inside a grate on Edgewood Drive.
A truck hit a car in a business parking lot on N. East Camano Drive.
Unlicensed ATVs were reported racing on Rowe Road.
Someone broke into a shed and stole a 12-foot aluminum boat on Simonson Place.
May 1
Caller on Comfort Court reported scratches on a tree from either a cougar or bear.
