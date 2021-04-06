March 24
A Dallman Road caller said a neighbor destroyed their fence gate.
A Maple Street man said he was walking his dog, and the neighbor’s dog got out and jumped at him.
March 25
An Island View Drive man reported someone was opening credit cards in his name.
An unwanted guest was at a location on Ocean Drive.
A cow was loose near Highway 532 and Heichel Road.
A woman reported that a pitbull/Akita mix that lives in the area was in her yard. The dog has a history of being aggressive.
March 26
N. Sunset Drive caller said someone shot windows out with a BB gun.
A Shuksan Drive man said a dog-sitting company took his dog.
An E. Mountain View Road man said his wife gave their kids cannabis oil.
A Gough Road caller said there is a driftwood fire on the beach and is concerned that it may spread.
A caller said a tan Chevy Tahoe was doing burnouts in front of the Elger Bay store.
A caller on Arrowhead Road said a drone landed on their property.
A man on Cavalero Road reported finding stolen mail in his garbage can.
A Bower Lane caller reported a physical fight between a man and a woman.
A woman said she is beached on her boat in the area of Pebble Beach.
A Livingston Bay Shore Drive caller said there’s a U-Haul truck in a ditch.
March 28
A Campbell Drive caller said a dog attacked them.
A South Camano Drive caller said there’s a truck in a ditch.
March 29
A caller reported a Ford Explorer has been parked for three weeks on Stillaguamish Avenue.
March 30
A Bay Vista Lane caller reported a boat was getting too close to a whale.
A W. Dry Lake Road caller said the neighbor shot their dog.
A homeowner in the Short Drive area was alerted to a prowler when a dog started barking. The prowler jumped over the gate and ran away on Short Drive.
