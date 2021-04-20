April 7
A man Elger Bay Road said his landlord threatened him and locked him out.
A woman on Dallman Road said her ex-boyfriend is at her house refusing to leave.
April 8
An E. Mountain View Road caller said they have memory issues and are in need of help.
April 9
A vehicle went into a ditch near Juniper Beach Road and Smith Road.
A woman on Smith Road said there are car parts on her property and damage to a culvert.
A sick looking mid-sized black dog was reported on N. West Camano Drive.
Shorecrest Place woman has been getting fraudulent calls.
A woman on Tarragon Avenue said her husband and ex-husband are fighting.
April 10
An Elger Bay Road man said his landlord locked him out again.
April 11
A Lochwood Drive caller heard gunshots.
On Cliffside Terrace and Parkside, a row of mailboxes were opened and the mail removed.
A caller on N. East Camano Drive said their 2020 Chevy Silverado was prowled.
April 12
A Forest Hill Road woman said she had an argument with her husband and that he trapped her in the bathroom.
A man at a parking lot off N. Sunrise Boulevard was acting erratically, talking to himself, walking around muttering and pacing.
A caller on Skagit Avenue said their mother passed away, and the sister has broken into the house.
A Porter Street caller has an ongoing issue with the neighbor using a loud generator.
