Oct. 26
A car left the roadway down a steep embankment trapping the driver on Cambell Drive. No injuries were reported.
An assault was reported on State Route 532.
Oct. 27
Two vehicles were broken into on East Camano Drive.
A tree limb was blocking the roadway on Moe Road.
A downed tree was blocking both lanes on Moody Lane.
A report of juveniles being left unsupervised and without food was reported on East Camano Drive.
Oct. 28
A downed tree in the roadway blocking one lane was reported on Patricia Ann Drive.
A woman was reported unconscious in her vehicle accompanied by a child trying to rouse her in front of a business on Elger Bay Road.
Oct. 29
An assault was reported on East Camano Drive.
Multiple sights of flares out on the water were reported off of East Camano Drive.
A dog was shot with a bow and arrow on Fir Lane.
Oct. 30
A hit-and-run was reported on Good Road.
A van was blocking the road after a non-injury accident on Sunrise Boulevard.
Nov. 1
Power lines on the roadway were reported on Moody Lane.
All of the street signs on Scenic Avenue and Brokaw Road were knocked down.
Theft was reported on Rocky Point Drive.
A school bus driver reported a habitual stop paddle violator, sighting the same vehicle 12 times on Haven Place.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.