Nov. 2
Trespassing was reported on Carp Lake Road.
After a hearing a loud noise and sustaining a hole in the vehicle windshield, a driver reported being shot at on Arrowhead Road.
Nov. 4
There were more than 25 calls reporting down trees and power lines.
A burglary was attempted at Monticello Drive.
A vehicle struck mailboxes on Kowntee Street.
A vehicle in the ditch was reported at Lewis Lane.
A blown transformer was arcing and sparking on Sunset Drive.
A large tree came down on a house causing the residents to evacuate on Maple Heights Road.
A tree fell, striking a car on Cross Island Road. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 5
More than 10 reports of downed powerlines, trees and storm aftermath reported.
A generator used inside a home was reported on Shorecrest Place.
Airbags deployed and injuries reported following a two-vehicle collision on East Camano Drive.
Two hundred people were reported trapped at a location on West Camano Drive.
A shed was broken into and items strewn all over the place at Port Susan Terrace Road.
A driver was halted and blocking traffic, after getting wires entangled around their vehicle tires.
Nov. 6
Powerlines on a house and vehicle were reported on Dan Street.
Nov. 7
A driver was arrested after striking a mailbox on Wildflower Place.
Gas theft was reported on East Camano Drive.
Nov. 8
A burglary was reported on Utsalady Road.
A burglary was reported on Lake Drive.
Nov. 9
Trespassing was reported on Lake Drive.
A transformer was on fire on Woodland Beach Road.
Nov. 10
Trespassing and items taken reported on Livingston Bay Road.
Nov. 11
Harassment outside of a business on East Camano Drive was reported.
A person reported being chased by a dog on Dallman Road.
A bald eagle was laying on the ground alive but stunned on Teresa Street.
Several vehicles were involved in a collision on North Camano Drive.
Nov. 14
Power lines were on the roadway after a vehicle struck a power pole on Stein Lane.
Nov. 15
There was a two-vehicle collision on Sea Song Lane. No injuries reported.
A golf cart was stolen on Lochwood Drive.
