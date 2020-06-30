Update registrations
Island County Sheriff’s Office reminds boat owners that all vessels registered in Washington state expire in June. When officers conduct water and ramp checks, they look for current registration, proper placement of the expiration sticker (aft of the registration), and contrasting color to that of the vessel.
June 11
Tools were stolen from Northeast Camano Drive. Suspect is in jail in Skagit County for DUI and resisting arrest.
A blue and white sailboat looked abandoned anchored off Gull Way.
Social Security fraud was reported on Vista Del Mar Street.
Drivers were doing donuts on the easement on Southeast Camano Drive.
Caller on Highway 532 complained that a drone was trespassing, flying over property repeatedly, then flew toward other homes.
June 12
Caller on Pilchuck Drive heard people inside home at 5:45 a.m.
June 13
Caller at 6 a.m. said an animal cried all night on neighbors property near Upper Valley Way.
Caller said someone stopped in front of his house on Lowell Point Road, fired 15 rounds of ammunition then left.
Caller on Shorecrest Place said that several known people were prowling in their driveway while owners were away.
A baby seal was found on the beach. Caller was advised to stay away from it and given the Orca Network phone number.
Caller on MacKenzie Drive reported at 11 p.m. that their dogs were being chased by teens.
June 14
Caller on Ridge Drive said that a man came to the door at 1 a.m. but didn’t knock. She asked who it was and he said, "it’s just me." He left on foot.
A vehicle was rear-ended on Elger Bay Road.
Caller on Spruce Ridge Drive said their computer was hacked and bank advised them to call police.
Two people were passed out in a parking lot on Highway 532.
Caller reported being chased by two large dogs on Smith Road.
June 15
Caller on Gull Way reported hearing a prowler trying different back windows at 2:20 a.m.
A silent alarm went off at 3 a.m. on Arrowhead Road.
Caller on Terry Heights Lane reported a stolen phone.
An electronic piano was stolen from a residence on South Camano Drive.
June 16
An alarm went off at 6:45 a.m. on the second floor of a commercial building on Sunrise Boulevard.
June 17
An injured owl was found on Pebble Beach Road.
Two people in a red SUV with no plates were seen checking all the mailboxes on Glen Garry Drive.
Caller on Fox Trot Way reported a man and woman in a white/brown van going door to door asking to mow lawns for gas.
Caller on Smith Road said a suspicious van was parked in the driveway and a man was walking around the yard.
People in two vehicles were reported trespassing by a pump house on Sunset Drive.
Caller reported a big party on Gerdes Road at 10:30 p.m. with loud music and more than 20 cars. Cars were parked along the caller’s driveway.
