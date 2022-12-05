Nov. 16
A caller reported a man came to his residence, missing a shoe and making threats on Sandell Road.
Nov. 17
A second case of malicious mischief was reported on Bretland Road.
An incident of harassment was reported on Janet Avenue.
Nov. 18
A pet duck was reportedly injured and cold in a ditch on Vine Maple Lane. The caller reported chasing a hawk away from the injured duck.
Two eagles reportedly collided, leaving one possibly injured on the ground screaming on Salem Lane.
An assault with a toothpaste tube was reported on James Way.
Nov. 19
A driver with a suspended license was taken into custody after being stopped on Brokaw Road.
A purse was stolen on Lake Grove Road.
A garage was damaged following an attempted burglary on Myst Place.
A vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole on Cavalero Road.
Nov. 20
Threats were made after a neighbor’s pigs went missing on Pilchuck Drive.
Nov. 21
Eggs were stolen from a chicken coop and pigs were let loose on Iverson Beach Road.
A fence was reported torn down and missing on Sundin Drive.
Nov. 22
An injured swan with a possible broken beak was reported on Moore Road.
Nov. 23
Mail theft was reported on East Camano Drive.
Nov. 24
A vehicle prowl was reported on Mackenzie Drive.
A loose dog was reportedly hit by a car on Grandview Avenue.
Being threatened with a gun was reported on Vesper Way.
Nov. 25
A Canada goose was reported injured on the roadside at Utsalady Road.
Vehicles being abandoned on private property was reported on Serene View Road.
A target was set up on a shared fence and used for target practice reportedly on Baker View Lane.
