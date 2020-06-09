At least 24 cases of unemployment fraud were reported May 21-27.
May 21
A caller on Halls Hill Road reported an ongoing problem of the neighbor coming onto the caller’s property with equipment and removing bushes.
May 23
A caller said a woman was kneeling in the ditch on South Camano Drive. She was all wet and wearing pajama bottoms and a coat. She said she was out for a run.
A caller asked to be on the record that gunfire had been going on at Bradley Place for the past 3.5 hours. An hour later, the caller said the gunfire was still going, and they would like some peace.
May 24
An injured chicken wandered onto property on Up Trail Lane.
A caller said that neighbors on Dolphin Street have been burning all day, filling the house with smoke.
Equipment worth $400 was stolen from Camano Ridge Road. It had been donated to Camano Ridge Forest Preserve Park.
Around midnight, a suspicious vehicle kept driving back and forth on Easy Street then turned off lights and sat in front of the caller’s property.
May 25
A caller said an elderly woman was in their carport at 6 a.m. on Good Road and asked for a welfare check.
A caller said that the neighbor on Tam O'Shanter Drive put a camera up that points into the caller’s bathroom.
Someone on Russell Road reported receiving text messages threatening to release incriminating evidence if they don’t send $10,000.
May 26
Driver reported a traffic hazard on West Camano Drive south of Chapman Road with multiple construction vehicles blocking the road.
A caller requested a welfare check for a man having a difficult time walking on South Camano Drive.
May 27
A caller advised that an underage person had been drinking and was driving in the area of Smith Road and sending Snapchats.
