July 21
A woman was walking her dog near Beach View Lane and another dog, a shepherd mix, attacked it.
July 22
A Coho Lane resident reported cars racing on the road.
A caller on Falcon Road requested a deputy about an ongoing problem with racing and speeding at the location.
A Terrace Place resident said contractors left trailers in front of mailboxes.
July 23
A S. West Camano Drive caller sold their house and the new buyers moved in before signing the purchase and sale agreement.
A woman on Campbell Drive said she wants to report someone filing unemployment in her name.
A N. East Camano Drive caller saw footage of someone ripping security cameras off the side of the store building.
July 24
A High Road caller saw a man wearing all black crawling in the bushes by the red barn.
A Cove Beach Way caller saw an oar, life jacket and paddle board floating in the water.
A caller near Shuksan Drive and Pilchuck Drive reported two large pigs in the roadway.
S. East Camano Drive caller reported a bonfire.
July 25
A boat was sinking near Woodland Beach Road and one person was in water.
A driver at South Camano Drive and Broadmoor Road hit a pole.
A report of a fire in the middle of Carp Lake Road near Gilbertson Road.
July 26
Property was vandalized on Grennan Place.
A caller on Carp Lake Road said people are burning brush.
A live baby owl was in the road at South Camano Drive and Pacific Drive.
July 27
Trespassers have been coming onto property on Park View Lane. They have left clothing and other items behind. They also took items out of an old trailer that is on property.
