Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these calls for Camano Island:
June 26
A safe with needles inside was found busted open in a garbage can.
Caller reported a $5,000 necklace missing and video footage of her estranged husband on the Central Drive property.
Caller reported that the neighbor on Mountain View Road was shooting at targets toward road.
A gray Volkswagen Passat was broken into while parked at a trailhead on Camano Ridge and Carp Lake Road.
June 27
Caller reported her husband, who no longer lives there, was trying to break into the house on S. East Camano Drive.
Caller wanted to know how to remove a boat trailer abandoned since 2015 on Abbey Lane.
Two employees were detaining a suspected shoplifter at a store on N. East Camano Drive and needed assistance.
Caller on Cheryl Ann Drive reported the smell of burning plastic, thought it might be neighbors burning garbage in their wood stove.
Caller reported a tow truck was stolen from a home on Green Island Way. Caller had been working on it before leaving for a week.
Caller reported a vehicle upside down off W. Dry Lake Road; the female inside was conscious.
Caller wanted to know how to remove a house guest who has lived at the house on N. West Camano Drive for a year without paying rent.
June 28
Caller reported an 82-year-old woman with a history of dementia on Utsalady Road had fallen, was breathing but unresponsive.
Caller reported inability to move a trailer on Aspen Drive due to a parked vehicle blocking the driveway. Ongoing problem.
Caller reported people renting a house on Margie Ann Drive invited others to move in without authorization.
An aggressive dog with a large tumor on side of head and no collar was reported walking on Garrison Road at S. East Camano Drive.
Caller reported a package of medicine was stolen on June 18 from the mailbox on Newberry Road.
A non-injury incident involving two vehicles was reported slightly blocking the roadway at E. North Camano Drive and State Route 532.
Caller reported a truck went off the road and hit a tree at N. Sunrise Blvd. and Grace Court; driver was apparently not injured.
June 29
Fireworks were reported being used at beach off Juniper Lane.
Caller reported seeing someone climb out a window of the neighbor’s house on Madrona Street with a garbage bag, get into a vehicle and leave.
Caller was detaining someone who had climbed into caller’s vehicle, didn’t know if anything was taken.
June 30
Neighbors on Iverson Road were using fireworks.
A dark-colored horse with a leather halter was reported walking along the middle of House Place at S. Camano Ridge Road.
Homeowner came by property on Fourth Street to mow lawn, found garbage dumped there.
Caller on Sandell Road reported loud gunshots and worried about effect on her hearing.
Caller reported a woman wearing a gray or blue T-shirt and blue jeans stole baby formula and dog food at N. East Camano Drive.
Bedding was reported in the northbound lane of E. North Camano Drive at Stanwood Street.
Red truck with flashers on was blocking the entire southbound lane of W. North Camano Drive and someone was walking with a gas can.
Two callers reported fireworks being used, one at 7:30 p.m. for mortars near his home on High Road, another call at 8:40 p.m. for fireworks on Blackburn Road.
July 1
Several abandoned vehicles were reported: One at Juniper Beach Road and SR 532; another at Garrison Road; another on Indian Beach Road.
Caller on Strand Street reported a sex offense that occurred May 6.
A brush fire was reported on Juniper Beach Road.
A tree was blocking one lane on Shumway Road.
July 2
Caller wanted to know how to remove five family members that “moved in” about three weeks ago.
Caller reported an unoccupied boat with white and red canopy and inboard motor drifting 300 feet off shore, from Driftwood Shores to near Simonson Place. Another caller from Cavalero Road reported a 20-foot white and red boat drifting away.
Dog reports: Dog barking for two hours on Cascade View Drive, and another on S. East Camano Drive. A caller found a female yellow lab on Forrest Way and has it in his work truck; another dog is roaming loose in E. North Camano Drive area making people uncomfortable.
Caller reported a physical attack; husband put hands around her throat, called her names.
July 3
Boat docked at Port Susan Terrace Road for two days was missing two downriggers.
A package was reported stolen June 22 from Laguna Vista Terrace site.
Numerous fireworks complaints were received.
July 4
Numerous callers reported M80s, firecrackers and other fireworks being used. One call reported fireworks had started a fire on the side of the cliff on South Camano Drive. Others worried sparks would catch the trees or homes on fire.
Vehicles parked along Maple Grove Road were partially blocking the lanes.
