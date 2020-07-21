June 25
A summer house on Gerdes Road was broken into, nothing missing.
A caller on Jessica Drive reported that someone took control of their computer and fraudulently took money.
A person on Barbara Lane gave $500 to a fraudulent caller who keeps calling.
An elephant statue on North Camano Drive was painted in rainbow colors by the owner for Pride Month, but someone dumped gray paint on it.
A caller requested that law enforcement talk to people speeding around on quads without helmets.
A large burn was reported in the area of Fir Lane.
June 26
A caller on Galena Drive at midnight reported her husband was “being a pain,” following her around while she tries to distance.
June 27
A caller reported an impaled trailer tire.
A Sultan Drive resident reported that someone trespassed while they were gone. A camera caught a white Dodge Ram with the driver side dented in.
A caller reported they’d be target practicing on Sandell Road for an hour.
A caller complained of fireworks and loud music coming from Grennan Place.
A group of teens were reported hanging out of a car and throwing things at parked cars on Iverson Beach Road.
June 28
Two men were seen carrying groceries into the woods in the area of Sapphire Drive.
A caller reported the neighbor running a tractor next to caller’s house on Dallman Road, with exhaust fumes coming in.
Teenagers were shooting fireworks on the beach near Sunset Drive and 4th Street.
A man just arrived home on Gary Lane when he saw someone with a bag prowling his vehicle.
June 29
Two vehicles were prowled overnight on Chapman Road.
People were shooting off mortars on Blackburn Road.
June 30
A car was prowled on Zion Place. Debit and credit cards and headphones were taken.
A dog was reported coming onto caller’s property on Forest Glen Lane to attack his child.
A caller on Tillicum Way said people were setting off fireworks on the private beach below their residence .
A man thinks he found his boat motor stolen from Laguna Vista Terrace for sale on Craig’s List.
July 1
A caller reported that someone hacked her Snapchat account and sent nude photos of her to her followers and asked for nude photos.
July 2
A portable potty was stolen off property on Blackburn Road.
