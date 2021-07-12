June 25
A two-car crash occurred at Mountain View Road and Elger Bay Road.
June 26
A white Mazda parked at Iverson Beach had a window busted out and a purse stolen.
A man in his 80s was wandering in the middle of S. East Camano Drive.
A caller from Juniper Beach Road reported his 60-year-old cousin had passed out from the heat.
June 27
A loud party complaint on Iverson Road came in after midnight, an ongoing issue. Partiers were loud but not fighting.
A black SUV raced up and down Iverson Beach Road, tossing out bottles.
June 28
A bee handler reported that his bee hives were knocked over on Clear Morning Lane.
June 29
A woman reported her husband who suffers dementia drove away in the car.
A vehicle near Elger Bay Road and Dry Lake Road took out mailboxes and landed in a ditch.
Garbage cans and recycle bins on Kahlua Court were hit by two vehicles.
June 30
A caller on Moe Road reported that a dog they found the night before has “been a handful” trying to run loose and chew the fences.
A toddler was locked in a Chevy Tahoe on E. Mountain View Road.
A vehicle was blocking the roadway next to the boat ramp on Beach View Lane. Caller said it looked like the owner was camping out.
Cars drag racing at Bernie Road almost ran over a dog.
July 1
A boat lost power and the tide brought it onto the beach near South Camano Drive, but now the tide was going out. Two people were on board asked for help since they have no cell reception.
Illegal fireworks and mortars were reportedly being set off on Blackburn Road, causing car alarms to go off.
A Central Drive caller said they misplaced a firearm, may have thrown it away.
July 2
A boat was reported stolen from the open storage area in the Buena Vista area.
The occupant of a silver Dodge pickup was dumping trash on Triangle Cove Lane.
A driftwood fire on the beach was reported as a hazard as it was close to a field at 8th Street and Sunset Drive.
July 3
A barking dog was reported at 2 a.m. on Sauk Road, an ongoing issue.
A vehicle veered off Vista Drive, ran into an apple tree near Grandview Avenue and left scattered glass.
A Sauk Drive couple reported that neighbors harassed them about their dog barking the previous night.
A retired law enforcement officer reported a gold/green 1990s Toyota Camry was speeding over 120 mph northbound on S. East Camano Drive at Dallman Road.
Many parking problems were reported at the Utsalady and Maple Grove boat launches. An illegally parked gray Suburban with no placard was parked in a handicapped spot, so close to the reporting party’s handicapped spot that he couldn’t get into his vehicle. A truck with a handicapped placard and trailer parked on the beach near the Utsalady boat ramp. A caller was livid about his vehicle being towed. He said he parked it where he did because others were taking up the disabled parking.
Caller said they just put out a fire on Ivy Way and Dry Lake Road at the Cross Island Trailhead that runs to Cama Beach Park. Evidently someone blew up a metal container with fireworks in the dog bag container causing a fire three feet in diameter.
Illegal fireworks and mortars being set off were reported on Blackburn Road, Salal Place, Emerald Crescent Court and Pilchuck, Lehman and Shuksan drives.
July 4
An older 1990s green/blue Ford Expedition was reportedly checking mailboxes on Elger Bay Road at 1 a.m.
Hickory Street caller said her two horses were on the loose, last seen the night before.
A caller on Fisher King Way reported trees on fire near a home across the street.
A man was reportedly standing in the middle of Highway 532 at Good Road, walking into traffic.
More traffic problems were reported at the boat launch at Utsalady Point Road and Shore Drive. A vehicle blocked the boat area, and a man was being belligerent.
More illegal fireworks complaints came in on Smith Road, Cascade View Drive. Fireworks were hitting cars driving on N. East Camano Drive at Shumway Road. People were reportedly setting off fireworks near an eagle nest on Country Club Drive. Hennings Drive was called a war zone with constant fireworks. Fireworks were so loud on Hemlock Drive they were reportedly shaking houses.
July 5
A Diana Place caller reported that a girlfriend stole a firearm and ammunition from the trunk of her car.
A caller on Stillaguamish Drive reported seeing an uncontrolled fire on W. North Camano Drive after midnight.
Fireworks and loud parties were reported after midnight on Iverson Road, Bower Lane and Cascade View Drive.
A driver reported that fireworks hit her vehicle on S. East Camano and Lehman drives. The driver said people were intentionally shooting fireworks across the road.
A Sandy Drive caller said juveniles were riding ATVs through the neighborhood in the middle of the road.
A brush fire was underway on Bretland Road despite a burn ban.
A caller saw someone look in their windows and then try the door handle on Valley Street.
