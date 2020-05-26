May 8
Caller said that property owners on Pebble Beach Road cut down a tree, dragged it to the beach and lit it on fire.
Three motorcyclists were racing up and down Elger Bay Road, going about 70-80 mph and passing vehicles.
May 9
Three juvenile boys got stuck “in the muck” on Iverson Beach and needed to be rescued when the tide came in.
A house on S. Sunset Drive was broken into, glass was shattered out of the door and items were dragged outside.
A driver drove a white Jeep through the Rolling Drive neighborhood, taking photos of every house.
A vehicle hit a dog on Elger Bay Road near Hosanna Way.
A Honda Accord drove into the ditch on S. East Camano Drive.
May 10
Caller reported at 4 a.m. that neighbors on Galena Drive make noise all day and night, listen to a scanner.
Caller said a car was parked on the side of Utsalady Road near Rekdal Road with two people slumped over.
Caller reported suspicious activity on county property on Camano Ridge Road; a group of older people were using power tools, “and they’re not county workers.”
May 11
A bag of stolen mail was found on Larkspur Lane.
Tires were slashed on James Way.
A burn pile in high wind was a concern ion Belvedere Street.
Someone was throwing rocks at cars on Highway 532.
May 12
Vehicles were prowled on Gerdes Road.
Resident on Poplar Lane reported identity fraud for unemployment benefits.
A vehicle on Pleasant View Street was broken into. A pair of sunglasses, a Bluetooth speaker and some beanies were taken.
Identity theft was reported on Vanderlin Drive.
Caller on Pilchuck Drive advised that the neighbors built a large bonfire next to the caller’s fence.
May 13
Caller on Lakewood Drive at 1 a.m. chased a man stealing a bike off the property. The man dropped the bike in the driveway and ran toward the lake.
Caller at 4 a.m. said they may have just scared off a prowler who rifled through a truck on Monticello Drive. Items were missing.
Many vehicles were prowled in the Lost Lake area; many of the owners have video of the suspects.
At least six cases of fraud were reported all over the island. Employers advised workers that their names were being used to file for unemployment.
Three overnight car prowls were reported on Ridge Drive and one on Abbey Lane.
Mail theft was reported on Poplar Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.