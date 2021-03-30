March 10
A Tyson Court woman said a man she met online wanted to send her a trunk of money for her to hold for him until he arrives.
A Firwood Lane mother said her son came to get his things but grabbed her and tried to force his way in.
A N. East Camano Drive caller said there is a mandatory mask sign at a store, but there were at least eight people inside not wearing masks.
A Cassidy Court caller staying at an Airbnb said someone is trying to break in.
March 11
A caller on Hanstad Road reported the theft of mail.
A caller on Kodiak Avenue has received fraudulent phone calls stating her bank account is being investigated.
A man on Oksendahl Road said he received threatening phone calls.
March 12
A caller near Shumway Road and N. East Camano Drive said a vehicle was in the ditch.
A Maddy Lane woman said when she arrived home there were gummy bears and a note from a former tenant that said the gummy bears were poisoned.
A Melissa Street woman said there is someone prowling around her home.
March 13
A caller on Vista Del Monte Street said a suspicious black pickup truck parked in some trees, a man got out of passenger side and started walking away.
A caller reported an injured eagle with a broken wing.
A loose Rottweiler-mix dog was reported on Dallman Road. It has been aggressive and attacked their dog in the past.
A Bower Lane caller said they returned home to find the lock tumbler had been damaged. A locksmith said that it seemed like someone tried to break the lock.
March 14
A Dallman Road man said neighbors are yelling at him from the fence.
A Shuksan Drive client refused to pay for dog service and drove off. They reportedly owe $2,000 for dog care.
A Sequoia Place caller said their recycle bin was stolen.
A Lisa Lane man found a loaded gun in the house. His wife’s grandson thought it was a BB gun. He said he got it out of a free box from the neighbor’s moving sale.
March 15
A caller near Henning Drive and Fourth Street said drivers are moving two halves of a house and are blocking the road. The house is taking limbs off of trees.
A Wells Way person requested a call in reference to a fraud text. They followed the text instructions and deposited a check into their account. Then they gave the subjects $1,150.
A caller on E. North Camano Drive said an Amazon truck passed a school bus while it was stopped with lights flashing.
March 16
A Lochwood Drive man said a group of people came into his house, and he doesn't want them there. He called again later saying he found someone in the basement in an overturned chair and they’re not responsive.
A woman on Scenic Avenue said her husband has been sick for more than two weeks and has a high temperature. The 64-year-old man is awake and breathing, but he physically attacked her because he didn’t want to go to a hospital.
A Cottonwood Drive neighbor is burning on a shared driveway, causing heavy smoke and ash in the area.
A W. Dry Lake Road caller said the neighbors are riding motorcycles. They thought it was not safe and was very loud.
