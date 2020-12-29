Dec. 10
A woman on Mount Baker Avenue said there was mail theft on her street, and she reported it to the post office.
A South Camano Drive caller said a silver Toyota Tacoma has driven on the shoulder of the road for the past four miles.
Dec. 13
A Country Club Drive caller said earlier in the night, they woke up from sounds of drilling and then they heard digging outside around the carport area. They went outside to check but did not see anyone.
A James Way caller said he was storing his Harley at his niece’s residence, and she refuses to return it.
Dec. 14
A Bower Lane man said his debit card information was stolen from his mailbox, and $3,200 has been withdrawn from his account. Fraudulent checks have also been written.
A caller on Henry Lane said he heard his front door opening, and it then suddenly closed when he called out if anyone was there.
A N. East Camano Drive caller said a person who was trespassed from the property keeps returning to the property at night.
A S. West Camano Drive caller confronted his neighbor about trespassing, and the neighbor started pushing him.
A caller states someone hit a guardrail at W. Cross Island Road.
Near S. West Camano Drive and Cheryl Ann Drive, a woman said she tried to turn her vehicle around and got high centered in a ditch.
Dec. 15
A woman on Kodiak Avenue received a phone call regarding someone using her husband's Social Security number in New York.
A man on E. Mountain View Road requested that transients living in the woods behind him be trespassed.
A caller on Conklin Drive said there is an ongoing issue with his elderly parents. Someone came and cut down their Christmas lights and then cut the lines for the security cameras.
Dec. 16
Multiple mailboxes were prowled at both Shady Lane and South Camano Drive.
A Valley Street caller reported that a black and white pit-mix dog with a blue collar was running loose.
A caller on Brokaw Road said a man, about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds wearing a Seahawks mask, is harassing people about wearing masks.
