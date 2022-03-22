Stanwood Police logo 1

March 9

A theft of a truck was reported on N. West Camano Drive.

March 12

A car struck a power pole near E. Cross Island Road and N. East Camano Drive, knocking out power to the area. 

March 13

A mail theft was reported on N. Sunset Drive. 

A hit-and-run was reported at Highway 532 and Rekdal Road. One car was in a ditch, and a suspect black SUV was heading toward Stanwood.

A pit bull without a collar was found in a yard on Fulton Drive.

