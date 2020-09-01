Aug. 13
Unemployment fraud was reported by a caller on East North Camano Drive.
A woman on Midcrest Road reported there was a threatening message taped to her door.
An injured chocolate Labrador retriever on Sandell Road wandered onto the caller's property.
An Edgewood Drive caller reported that a man on a Segway had approached her yard offering pest control services.
A woman on Secord Court reported she was a victim of fraud after having given someone $1,000.
A caller on South East Camano Drive reported an issue with a solicitor coming by. He was reportedly wearing a white shirt and traveling on a hoverboard.
Aug. 14
A woman on Lake Drive reported she caught a thin, middle-aged man trying to break into her car.
A caller on North West Camano Drive reported hearing screaming and a gunshot.
Aug. 15
A woman at her parent’s house on Glen Garry Drive reported her mother had hit her.
A disoriented women was reported along the side of the road at Hanstad Road and Highway 532.
A caller reported someone in a U-Haul truck had hit a coffee stand at Highway 532 and Good Road.
Two vehicles collided at Highway 532 and Hanstad Road. The reporting person said traffic was blocked.
Aug. 16
A South East Camano Drive caller reported jet skis without drivers drifting south in front of their location.
A caller from Mabana Road reported a man flipped over in his canoe about 100 yards from shore and was drifting south.
A homeowner on Tillicum Way reported someone had stolen a boat and other items from their garage.
A caller reported that a neighbor at Breezy Point Road hadn't been seen or heard from in a while.
A caller at the Maple Grove boat launch reported an SUV with a trailer taking up two parking spots.
A caller at Utsalady Point Road and Shore Drive reported vehicles at the Utsalady boat ramp didn't have permits and were taking up all the parking spaces.
A Gary Lane resident reported their vehicle was broken into.
A caller on South East Camano Drive reported a 26-foot blue and white Sea Ray with two aboard was overheating at the south tip of Camano.
Aug. 17
A caller on Jessica Drive reported a coyote had been there for several days and was scaring their horses.
A caller on Holloway Lane reported receiving two credit cards that are fraudulent.
A Pilchuck Drive caller reported his neighbor keyed his boat after exchanging words with him.
Aug. 18
A caller on Breezy Point Road was reportedly pushed by a neighbor so the reporting party slapped the man back. He then returned to his home.
A caller on Arrowhead Road reported someone has been sleeping in a hammock in the backyard for the last week. Pillows and beverage cans were left.
A man on Sunrise Estates Place reported someone jammed a dead crow into his barbecue.
Two different neighbors on Tillicum Way reported the same man who had been trespassing a week prior returned to fish for smelt on private tidelands. Since then, a garden hose had been cut up.
A caller on Iverson Road reported fireworks being set off and a bonfire in the area.
Aug. 19
A collision between two vehicles occurred at South East Camano Drive and North East Camano Drive.
A pile of bottled chemicals was reported found on the side of road across from the cemetery.
A caller on Kodiak Avenue reported neighbors were about to cut down a tree on his property.
A woman on Fox Trot Way reported having an issue with a peeping Tom. She reported he hangs out across the street from her and says he will be seeing her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.