May 19
A caller said someone stole gas out of a vehicle on Lake Drive.
May 20
A camp host on Lowell Point Road reported disorderly conduct at 4 a.m. A woman drove around the campground honking while a male passenger yelled.
May 21
A fraudulent call was reported on Bonanza Alley.
An Orchid Way caller complained that a neighbor comes onto their property when mowing a ditch.
A Walnut Court caller said two cameras were stolen from outside the house, has video footage.
A driver who started following a green Ford Explorer that rear-ended them was advised to discontinue.
A dog was left outside barking on Patricia Ann Drive while owners were gone, an ongoing issue.
May 22
After midnight, a dog was reported barking for hours on Beach Drive.
A caller on S. East Camano Drive was house-sitting and said there were animal tracks on a desk and a scratched window screen.
May 23
A pile of scattered mail was found on Woodbluff Lane.
A vehicle was reported as abandoned on Beach Drive.
A Preserve Drive caller reported that a Toyota car hit his vehicle and drove north on South Camano Drive.
May 24
Two kayaks were stolen on Juniper Lane.
People accessing a trail on Dry Lake Road smashed a glass bottle in a resident’s driveway.
