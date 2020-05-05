April 16
Two Great Pyrenees dogs on Ell Road were reported as being very aggressive to people walking by. The dogs were trying to break through the fence.
A caller complained at 11:30 p.m. that neighbors on Sultan Drive were hammering and making a lot of construction noise.
April 17
Three men were reported on the beach near Camano View Road shooting guns into the bulkhead.
A vehicle was in the ditch on Rekdal Road.
A woman broke the window out of a truck during a domestic argument on Arrowhead Road.
A caller complained of a loud party on Newell Road with a bonfire out front.
A homeowner reported a burglary on Highland Drive. Someone was inside in the stairwell.
April 18
Resident called around midnight to complain of noise. The neighbor on Shannaron Lane had been doing tractor work for the past eight hours.
A caller on Sultan Drive called at 1 a.m. about construction ongoing noise next door.
A caller reported at 4:30 a.m. of loud engines and stereo bass on Merlot Street.
A caller reported someone cutting down bushes in a protected wetlands on Utsalady Road.
Gunfire was reported on South Camano Drive.
April 19
Gunfire was reported on Chase Way.
Two quads reportedly went under barrier tape into Iverson Preserve.
April 20
A caller reported loud music at 3:30 a.m. on Goldberry Lane.
A baby pig was left in the bed of a blue Explorer pickup on Beach Drive.
A brush fire was reported 10 feet from a residence on Edinburgh Drive.
Someone dumped a trailer on Ashley Way.
A vehicle was damaged and a few things taken on James Way.
A neighbor was reportedly back on his tractor, causing a lot of noise after 8 p.m. on Shannaron Lane.
April 22
A vehicle on Rowe Road was damaged and broken into; items stolen. Now it won’t start.
A disheveled man was standing in the driveway of a bank talking to himself on Sunrise Boulevard.
A caller reported that a rotten animal smell is coming from a derelict cabin on a vacant lot on Highland Drive.
A young transient man was yelling in front of a store on E. North Camano Drive.
A blue Ford Ranger pickup with lots of garbage in the back was abandoned on Uplands Drive.
A red-haired man with bushy beard was outside a business on N. East Camano Drive for 90 minutes staring at employees and asking people for drugs.
April 23
A caller complained of noise on Goldberry Lane after midnight with people running machinery and working on cars.
Resident called at 3 a.m. to complain of the neighbor hammering on Sultan Drive.
A caller asked the sheriff to trespass a man in his 20s who refused to leave the bus shelter at Camano Plaza.
