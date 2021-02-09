Jan. 21
A James Way woman said a neighbor threatened to kill her husband via a social media post.
Jan. 22
A caller on Pilchuck Drive wanted the neighbor's pigs out of her backyard.
Jan. 23
A caller said a man was sitting on an electrical box at Cavalero Road and Beach Drive. It appeared wiring had been pulled out of the box.
Jan. 24
A Simonson Place man arrived at his beach house and found it had been broken into. The front door was kicked in.
A caller on Beach Drive reported a boat adrift that appeared vacant.
Jan. 25
A Lehman Drive caller said a 40-foot boat washed up on the beach around 7 a.m.
Three loose horses near South Camano Drive and Walnut Court were heading south dodging traffic.
Jan. 26
A caller on Bambi Drive said there was a fight across the street. They heard someone say, “I know you have a gun; drop it and let’s fight.”
A Rolling Drive caller said four men knocked on the door and claimed to be agents serving a warrant on someone who does not live there and wanted to know if they were real officers or not.
Jan. 27
A woman said a man was traveling at high speeds tailgating her out of the Camaloch neighborhood, following her to a store in Stanwood where he exited his car and confronted her about her speeds. She said she felt threatened.
A caller on Dallman Road said that a neighbor sprayed paint on their fence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.