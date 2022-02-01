Stanwood Police logo 1

Jan. 19

A caller reported a German shepherd tried to attack a man on Bonnie Lane.

A caller on Fox Trot Way reported an assault.

 

Jan. 20

Theft was reported from a property on Arrowhead Road.

A caller reported a German shepherd running loose on Chase Way.

A caller reported two pitbulls running loose on Sandy Drive. 

 

Jan. 21

A caller reported accidentally leaving a 9mm handgun near Utsalady Point Road and Shore Drive. 

 

Jan. 22

A caller reported a juvenile driving an ATV and tractor on Sandy Drive in the dark.

 

Jan. 23

A caller reported finding the front porch trashed at home on El Camano Street.

 

Jan. 24

A refrigerator was found dumped in a stream along Carp Lake Road. 

An unattended boat was onshore and slowly breaking apart near Cougar Lane.

 

