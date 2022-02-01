Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jan. 19
A caller reported a German shepherd tried to attack a man on Bonnie Lane.
A caller on Fox Trot Way reported an assault.
Jan. 20
Theft was reported from a property on Arrowhead Road.
A caller reported a German shepherd running loose on Chase Way.
A caller reported two pitbulls running loose on Sandy Drive.
Jan. 21
A caller reported accidentally leaving a 9mm handgun near Utsalady Point Road and Shore Drive.
Jan. 22
A caller reported a juvenile driving an ATV and tractor on Sandy Drive in the dark.
Jan. 23
A caller reported finding the front porch trashed at home on El Camano Street.
Jan. 24
A refrigerator was found dumped in a stream along Carp Lake Road.
An unattended boat was onshore and slowly breaking apart near Cougar Lane.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.