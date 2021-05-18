April 5
A caller on E. Mountain View Road reported that drugs were being dealt out of a house where children live.
A walker on S. Sunset Drive reported hearing gunfire when a white van drove by, then seeing a black SUV pull up and the occupants yelled at each other.
A gang of six to eight turkeys with chicks was reported on Thunder Road, darting in and out of the road and yards.
April 6
A woman on Sunset Drive believes her husband put a listening device on her headset that she uses for work. It’s been tampered with and has a rushing noise.
A laptop was found on E. Camano Hill Road.
Hackers broke into a Henning Drive resident’s email and sent out a money scam message.
A loose Rottweiler from Glacier Lane has been coming onto Dallman Road property numerous times.
April 7
A travel trailer with Oregon plates was abandoned on Utsalady Road.
A caller on Melissa Street wanted to surrender a 9mm weapon.
A Shamrock Lane caller said they were getting attorneys involved with an aggressive dog situation.
A Canadian goose was reportedly standing on the side of the road for three days at S. East Camano Drive and Cascade View Drive.
A S. East Camano Drive caller reported many shots fired behind their home.
A caller reported three 10x10-foot unattended burns on Highway 532.
April 8
A Country Club Drive caller reported an early-morning prowler in the shed.
A business asked police to trespass a loitering transient woman from an outdoor business area at Terry’s Corner.
A red 1987 Ford Mustang GT was doing burnouts in the middle of Elger Bay Road.
April 9
A motorcycle with no license was abandoned at the end of Rocky Point Drive for five days.
A caller complained of a neighbor on Bartl Drive burning plastic.
People broke out the windows in an abandoned Mercedes on W. Mountain View Road then drove off in a loud vehicle.
April 11
A caller on N. Sunset Drive found pry marks at the window after hearing a dog barking the previous night.
An aggressive Great Dane was running loose on Lake Drive.
