May 26
A caller on Bradley Place complained of people shooting guns at midnight.
N. East Camano Drive caller reported that a suspicious sedan backed into a handicapped parking spot at 11 p.m. and was still there at 3:30 a.m. running the motor and turning it off.
A Woodland Drive caller said they provided credit card information to a door-to-door pest control salesman, then decided to cancel the transaction. The resident got a call from Western Union requesting permission to charge $2,000.
A postal vehicle was hit on Maple Ridge Lane.
May 27
A mother cat and kittens were reported inside someone’s roof on N. West Camano Drive.
A caller said their mailbox was pried open on Cavalero Road while they took a child to school.
Mail from several addresses was found dumped along Camano Real Place near S. East Camano Drive.
A person was taken into custody in a business on N. East Camano Drive for shoplifting.
May 28
A large white dog on a leash took a morning run across a patio on S. East Camano Drive.
May 29
An empty 16-foot aluminum boat was reported adrift a mile offshore from Edgebluff Road.
Callers said neighbors on Woodland Drive left their dog unattended, and it barked all night for two nights. They were concerned about the dog.
A Madrona Beach Road caller said they didn’t check out a noise heard in the night but later found a hole in the sliding glass door. Burglar didn't get into the house.
A Lakewood Drive caller said a dark Honda Civic just crashed into their tree then drove off.
May 30
A dog is constantly off-leash in the middle of Parkside Drive, luring other dogs to fight in the road.
May 31
A yellow Labrador mix was running loose on N. Camano Ridge Road.
A Granite Lane caller said people were burning without a permit and the neighborhood was filled with smoke. Another burn was reported on Sultan Drive.
A loose pit bull mix charged at a person on Dallman Road.
June 1
A person in a white Ford van was seen on Patricia Ann Drive at night looking in mailboxes with a flashlight. They cut the security camera off the post with a knife.
A Sandy Beach Drive caller said people were trespassing, cutting through the back driveway of their second home on the beach.
A caller said a dog was left in a cage on a driveway on S. East Camano Drive.
A vehicle hit a mailbox on Juniper Beach Road and drove off.
A brown pit bull ran into a house on Fifth Street, wearing no collar or tags.
