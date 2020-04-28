April 9
Caller reported that someone cut the tulips growing along Bonnie Lane.
April 10
Caller reported an abandoned cabin on fire at Lost Lake.
April 11
Caller at 7 p.m. said someone had been banging on the side of her house off and on for two hours.
A loose Rottweiler attacked a dog on Pilchuck Drive.
Caller said a person in a white Subaru Outback driving up and down the cul de sac taking photos of houses.
April 12
A shop on Cottonwood Drive was broken into and cleaned out while the owner was out of town.
April 13
People complained of neighbors burning garbage on Patricia Ann Drive.
April 14
An Aussie mix was reported running on Island Crest Drive. The dog was wearing a harness attached to a leash, which was chained to a pole, which it drug behind.
Someone on Port Susan Terrace Road reported a white sailboat beached in Port Susan Bay for three weeks. The boat has a blue bottom; sails were deployed.
Caller reported that a man in a cream-color 2000 Cadillac Deville parks in front of his property on Chapman Road taking photos of his kids. When the man was confronted he drove away.
April 15
Caller on Bambi Drive reported at 3 a.m. that a vehicle “with a bunch of men” was outside the house.
Someone called at 6 a.m. to say a man was asleep in a running red Jeep parked in the middle of the entrance to a parking lot on Elger Bay Road.
Caller said a driver, who was held upright by a seatbelt, appeared to be passed out in a green van parked on the side of Forrest Way, a private road.
A mailbox was stolen on Grennan Place.
Caller said a neighbor’s dog attacked his while walking on Terry Heights Lane.
