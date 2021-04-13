March 31
A distracted driver swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 532 going toward Stanwood. She told the deputy that her poor driving was due to stress.
A N. East Camano Drive caller reported a white husky was in the road.
April 1
A caller at Pilchuck Drive and Shuksan Drive reported a large black dog in the road.
A Karen Way caller was concerned about animals being neglected.
Near Paradise Road and E. Mountain View Road, a beagle was reported loose, chasing cars and growling as people approached.
A caller on Bay Vista Lane reported that a neighbor is building a residence that will block the caller’s view.
Two black pit bulls were loose in the area of N. West Camano Drive and Dodge Road.
A suspicious man about 30 years old was taking pictures of children in the park on E. North Camano Drive.
April 2
A caller on Forest Hill Road said a man was inside their vehicle in the driveway.
A caller on Smith Road saw a car in a ditch with someone still inside.
April 3
Gerdes Road caller said about $3,500 worth of oysters were stolen from their oyster beds.
An aggressive driver near Highway 532 and Juniper Beach Road was heading toward Stanwood in a bronze Chevy Equinox.
A patrol car was hit by a vehicle on Highway 532. There were no injuries.
A Lowell Point Road a caller reported that a man and his sons were in an inflatable boat, and the wind was taking them away. They were unable to get back to shore.
April 4
A Fox Street caller said a small black dog was loose.
A woman on Highland Drive said a neighbor was tearing down her fence.
There was a one-car rollover at S. East Camano Drive and Short Road.
April 5
S. East Camano Drive caller said a neighbor was trying to stop them from building a fence on their property.
A man found a beagle at Teresa Street and S. East Camano Drive.
A caller on Sundown Lane said a man was sleeping in a Nissan sedan with the car running.
Shamrock Lane caller said the neighbor’s dog attacked their dog.
A caller reported that two cars had blocked South Camano Drive and Sunnyshore Drive. The drivers were yelling at each other.
